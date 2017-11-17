FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to examine if coal destination restriction limits trade -media
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月17日 / 中午11点30分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Japan to examine if coal destination restriction limits trade -media

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) is seeking to determine whether clauses in long-term coal contracts that bar buyers from diverting and reselling cargoes are limiting trade, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Destination clauses limit where cargoes can be delivered and prevent companies from selling excess coal to third parties in other places. Japan’s antitrust regulator in June ruled that new long-term LNG contracts signed with Japanese buyers could not have destination restrictions.

METI is examining whether there’s a need to shift to spot and short-term trading from long-term coal contracts, the report said, adding that it had held a meeting with several firms and plans to draft an interim report on the coal market in February.

Businesses invited to the meeting included Tohoku Electric Power Co, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE Steel, Mitsui & Co and JERA Co, the fuel-buying joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, the report said.

A METI official declined to comment on the report.

The meeting also raised concerns about increasing concerntration of coal assets in fewer hands, such as Glencore . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by David Goodman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below