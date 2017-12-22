FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Display says reports of seeking funds not true, wants partner
December 22, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 4 days ago

Japan Display says reports of seeking funds not true, wants partner

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Smartphone screen maker Japan Display Inc said in a statement on Friday that recent reports that it was seeking funds were not true, and that it was seeking a partnership with a “global company”.

Japanese news agency Kyodo has reported that the cash-strapped company was seeking investment from customers Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as well as from Chinese panel makers including BOE Technology Group Co Ltd.

On Thursday, Japan Display told Reuters the reports were “speculative”.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing

