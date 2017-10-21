Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 bln in data centres -media

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data centre operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centres in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.

Tokyo-based Mitsubishi expects the centres to help meet growing demand for information storage from customers of California-based Digital Realty and generate sales of around 20 billion yen to 30 billion yen in 2022, the business daily reported, without citing sources.

The two companies could invest an additional 300 billion yen in the medium term, the Nikkei reported.

Mitsubishi could not be reached for comment.