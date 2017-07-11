FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.3 quake hits southern Japan, no tsunami warning
2017年7月11日 / 凌晨3点18分 / 25 天前

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.3 quake hits southern Japan, no tsunami warning

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds power company's comment on nuclear plant; paragraph 3)

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 hit the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Tuesday, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake was centered just offshore from the city of Kagoshima, NHK public television said.

There were no irregularities at the nearby Sendai nuclear plant, where two reactors are in operation, Kyushu Electric Power Co said.

Japan is one of the world's most seismically active areas, accounting for about a fifth of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

On March 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier. (Reporting by Elaine Lies and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Stephen Coates and Clarence Fernandez)

