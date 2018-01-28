Japan's Rakuten says studying purchase of Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - E-commerce company Rakuten Inc said on Monday it is considering the acquisition of Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd.

A media report on Monday said Rakuten will buy the insurance firm owned by Nomura Holdings for 40 billion yen to 50 billion yen ($368 million to $460 million).

Rakuten said the report was not based on an announcement by the company and it would disclose more information when appropriate.