January 28, 2018 / 11:39 PM / in 15 hours

Japan's Rakuten says studying purchase of Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - E-commerce company Rakuten Inc said on Monday it is considering the acquisition of Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd.

A media report on Monday said Rakuten will buy the insurance firm owned by Nomura Holdings for 40 billion yen to 50 billion yen ($368 million to $460 million).

Rakuten said the report was not based on an announcement by the company and it would disclose more information when appropriate.

$1 = 108.7400 yen Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; editing by Richard Pullin

