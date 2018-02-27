FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 27, 2018 / 6:31 AM / a day ago

Japan steel industry head wants to see Japan excluded from U.S. import curb

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s steel industry wants the country to be excluded from any U.S. import curbs as steel from Japan poses no threat to the U.S. national security, the head of the steel federation said on Tuesday.

Japan’s steel industry said last week that the U.S. Commerce Department’s proposal to President Donald Trump to impose curbs on steel imports violated the principles of free trade, calling for Washington to make a careful and appropriate decision.

“Ideally, we want the U.S. to avoid imposing any import restrictions on steel,” Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Kosei Shindo told a news conference.

“But in the worst scenario under which U.S. takes actions to curb imports, we want Japan to be excluded as we only export products that are needed for the U.S. economy and are not easily made in the U.S., giving no threat to U.S. national security,” he said.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below