1 个月前
Nikkei turns negative after report N.Korea to make major announcement
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月4日

Nikkei turns negative after report N.Korea to make major announcement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average turned negative in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, after market sentiment soured on a report North Korea would make a major announcement later in the day.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea said it would make a major announcement at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, South Korean and U.S. officials said.

The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 20,041.97 at 0459 GMT, moving away from an intraday high of 20,197.16 reached in the morning.

The broader Topix also shed 0.2 percent to 1,610.54. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

