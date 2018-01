TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to its highest level since January 1992 on Thursday, as it caught up to gains in global equities on Japan’s first trading day of 2018.

The Nikkei was up 2.76 percent at 23,393.82 after rising as high as 23,405.59.

It topped the Nov. 9 high of 23,382.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)