FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Nikkei falls in thin trade before British election, Comey testimony
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 早上6点12分 / 2 个月前

Nikkei falls in thin trade before British election, Comey testimony

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks barely moved in thin trade on Wednesday as investors continued to shun riskier assets ahead of potentially market moving global events later this week.

The Nikkei was flat in choppy trade, ending at 19,984.62 points.

Investors awaited Britain's general election, a European Central Bank policy decision and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony all due on Thursday. China is also releasing a raft of data this week.

The broader Topix ended flat at 1,597.09. Turnover was 2.3 trillion yen, the lowest level in more than a week. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below