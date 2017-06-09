FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei up as SoftBank surges, while broader Topix flat on UK vote shock
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月9日 / 早上6点15分 / 2 个月内

Nikkei up as SoftBank surges, while broader Topix flat on UK vote shock

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on Friday as index-heavyweight SoftBank soared more than 7 percent after its unit agreed to buy a robotics firm, but traders said a seemingly shock election result in the UK put investors on edge.

With the majority of seats counted in the snap vote, British Prime Minister Theresa May had no way to win an outright majority in parliament.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.5 percent higher at 20,013.26. For the week, the index posted a 0.8 percent drop.

SoftBank Group Corp jumped after a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.

SoftBank contributed a hefty 75 positive points to the Nikkei benchmark index, a key factor in the index's outperformance against the broader Topix, which only rose 0.1 percent to 1,591.66.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 14,169.70 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

