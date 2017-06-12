FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends lower as technology shares weigh; Toshiba soars
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月12日

Nikkei ends lower as technology shares weigh; Toshiba soars

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower on Monday, dragged down by declines in technology shares after their U.S. counterparts were sold off sharply in the previous session.

The Nikkei ended down 0.5 percent at 19,908.58.

Chip manufacturing equipment makers and Apple suppliers led the declines, with Tokyo Electron ending 3 percent down, Advantest Corp closing down 3.3 percent, Alps Electric shedding 3.2 percent and Taiyo Yuden declining 3.1 percent.

On Friday, Apple Inc shares dropped 3.9 percent in their biggest daily percentage decline since April 2016, after a report that iPhones to be launched this year would use modem chips with slower download speeds than rival smartphones.

Bucking the weakness, Toshiba Corp surged more than 9 percent after a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Western Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for Toshiba's prized semiconductor unit to $18 billion or more.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,591.55. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

