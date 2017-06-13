FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Japan shares flat as U.S. tech slide impact eases
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月13日 / 早上6点11分 / 2 个月前

Japan shares flat as U.S. tech slide impact eases

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed a bulk of its earlier losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the impact from a slide in U.S. technology shares eased.

The Nikkei inched down 0.05 percent to 19,898.75.

The index was confined to a narrow range ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday, at which the central bank is expected to raise interest rates.

The broader Topix edged up 0.1 percent to 1,593.51 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 14,190.22. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

