FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei drops to near 2-week low; real estate, brokers weak
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 早上6点24分 / 2 天前

Nikkei drops to near 2-week low; real estate, brokers weak

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei dropped to a near two-week low on Monday as many sectors, including real estate and brokerage firms, languished after recent rallies, offsetting gains in companies with strong results such as Nissin Foods.

The Nikkei ended 1.3 percent lower to 22,380.99, the lowest closing level since Oct. 31 and its fourth straight daily decline. The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,783.49. Turnover was 2.7 trillion yen, the lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks.

Big losers included real estate firms, brokerage firms and construction companies, with Mitsui Fudosan shedding 4.1 percent, Mitsubishi Estate Co falling 2.6 percent, Nomura Holdings declining 2.5 percent and Taisei Corp tumbling 2.7 percent.

Bucking the weakness, instant food maker Nissin Foods Holdings Co rose 7.2 percent after hitting a record high of 7,830 yen after its April-Sept net profit jumped 15.5 percent to 14.11 bln yen ($124.2 million).

Tech shares also lost ground, with Tokyo Electron sliding 1.4 percent and Advantest shedding 2.1 percent.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below