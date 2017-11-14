FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 早上6点20分 / 1 天前

Nikkei ends flat after choppy trade; tech shares rise

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average ended little changed on Tuesday in choppy trade, with semiconductor equipment makers attracting buyers while Mizuho Financial Group fell on downbeat earnings.

The Nikkei ended effectively flat at 22,380.01 after moving in and out of negative territory throughout the day.

Tokyo Electron Ltd rose 1.2 percent and Kyocera Corp advanced 2.3 percent after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 0.3 percent overnight.

Mizuho Financial Group dropped more than 1 percent after the bank posted a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit, as ultra-low interest rates hurt income at its core banking business.

The broader Topix slipped 0.25 percent to 1,778.87. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
