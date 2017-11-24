FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei recoups losses on hopes BOJ will buy more ETFs, Mitsubishi Materials dives
频道
专题
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
半岛局势
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月24日 / 早上7点08分 / 1 天前

Nikkei recoups losses on hopes BOJ will buy more ETFs, Mitsubishi Materials dives

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei recouped early losses and ended slightly higher on Friday as expectations that the Bank Of Japan would buy more exchange-traded funds offset drops in automakers.

Mitsubishi Materials slumped, however, after it said its subsidiaries had falsified product data, the latest in a series of quality assurance scandals involving Japanese manufacturers.

The Nikkei share average ended up 0.1 percent at 22,550.85 points after trading in negative territory in the morning. If the index falls in the morning, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) often buys ETFs to support it.

For the week, the index rose 0.7 percent.

Also supporting sentiment was a Reuters news story in early afternoon that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was meeting Etsuro Honda, Japan’s ambassador to Switzerland, and Koichi Hamada, Abe’s economic adviser, for lunch at the prime minister’s office, according to sources.

Honda is seen as a potential candidate to succeed BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda when his five-year term ends in April next year.

“The news that Abe is meeting Honda in person, a believer of ultra loose monetary policy, triggered speculation about the prospect of the next BOJ governor,” said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Index heavyweigts rose, with SoftBank Corp gaining 1.4 percent and KDDI Corp advancing 2.6 percent. Tokyo Electron soared 2.2 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical surging 2.0 percent.

Automakers were hit by selling, with Toyota Motor Corp dropping 0.8 percent and Honda Motor Co falling 0.7 percent.

Mitsubishi Materials Corp dived 8.1 percent after the company said its subsidiaries had falsified data.

The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,780.56. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below