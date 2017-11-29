FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises, led by banks, financials; shrugs off North Korean missile launch
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
2017年11月29日 / 早上6点22分 / 2 天前

Nikkei rises, led by banks, financials; shrugs off North Korean missile launch

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as banks and financial shares tracked their U.S. counterparts higher, shrugging off another North Korean missile launch.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.5 percent higher at 22,597.20, while the broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 1,786.15.

Financial and securities shares were among the big gainers, with the banking subindex rising 2.2 percent and the insurance subindex 3.2 percent higher.

On Wall Street, all three major indexes logged record closing highs, led by surging financials.

In testimony before a Senate committee, Jerome Powell, nominated to replace Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chair, defended the need to potentially lighten regulation on the financial sector.

Sentiment remained intact despite North Korea firing what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan.

Nomura Holdings gained 1.1 percent, after Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank said it would cancel treasury shares worth 4.7 percent of its outstanding shares on Dec. 18

Drugstore chain MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings shares rose 3.4 percent after a media report the company will tie up with insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings to sell insurance products in December.

Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

