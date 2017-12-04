Nikkei falls after weakness in large cap stocks, tech shares weigh

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday with weakness in large-cap stocks such as Fanuc and SoftBank taking a toll, while tech shares also lost ground, offsetting gains in retail stocks which rose on strong monthly sales.

The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 22,707.16. The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 1,786.87, with turnover of only 2.41 trillion yen ($21.36 billion), the lowest in more than a week.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp shed 2.0 percent and SoftBank Group Corp declined 1.1 percent.

Tech shares were sold, with Advantest Corp falling 1.4 percent and Panasonic Corp shedding 1.2 percent.

Department store operators gained ground, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings rising 1.3 percent, J. Front Retailing and Takashimaya Co both adding 1.7 percent after they posted strong monthly sales in November thanks to higher inbound-tourism demand and strong sales of winter clothes.