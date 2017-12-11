FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to close at 25-year high, construction companies fall
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 6:50 AM / in a day

Nikkei rises to close at 25-year high, construction companies fall

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks hit a fresh 25-year high on Monday in choppy trade as gains in financial shares and large cap stocks offset falls in real estate and construction companies, with Obayashi Corp diving more than 7 percent.

Obayashi tumbled after reports it had been raided by prosecutors investigating what media reports said were allegations that the construction firm had rigged bids for Japan’s magnetic levitation train line.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.6 percent higher at 22,938.73, the highest closing level since early 1992, after trading mostly flat in the morning.

Financials gained ground, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 1.5 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group up 2.3 percent and insurer T&D Holdings adding 1.3 percent.

Large-cap stocks as SoftBank Grouo Corp and KDDI Corp gained 0.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

The construction sector fell 1.2 percent and was the worst performer.

Real estate firms languished, with Mitsui Fudosan dropping 0.8 percent and Mitsubishi Estate falling 0.7 percent.

Chip equipment makers also lost ground. Tokyo Electron Ltd dropped 1.8 percent and Advantest Corp shed 0.2 percent

The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,813.34.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below