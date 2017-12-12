FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese stocks slip before Fed; but miners, shippers rise
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
2017年12月12日 / 早上6点21分 / 2 天前

Japanese stocks slip before Fed; but miners, shippers rise

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei slipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as investors turned cautious ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 22,866.17, after traversing positive and negative territory. The broader Topix eked out a marginal gain, rising 0.1 percent to 1,815.08.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates in its two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday. Investors are now looking for clues on its policy plans for next year.

Large cap stocks fell, with KDDI Corp and Fanuc Corp shedding 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

But mining and shipping shares gained, with Inpex Corp soaring 3.5 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines surging 1.9 percent and Kawasaki Kisen advancing 1.5 percent.

Shippers’ gains were supported after the Baltic dry index of freight charges rose overnight to its highest level since January 2014.

Banking, securities and insurance stocks were also in demand. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.3 percent, Nomura Holdings gained 1.2 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

