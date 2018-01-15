FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises but weaker dollar caps gains, SoftBank climbs
January 15, 2018 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

Nikkei rises but weaker dollar caps gains, SoftBank climbs

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average tracked a rise in global equities and advanced on Monday, although the dollar’s weakening against the yen capped gains.

The Nikkei ended 0.26 percent higher at 23,714.88 for its first session of gains in four days.

Index heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp rose as much as 5.8 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the telecoms conglomerate plans to list its mobile-phone business this year in an initial public offering.

While SoftBank gained, exporters including Tokyo Electron , Komatsu and Suzuki Motor Corp dipped amid the dollar’s depreciation.

Of Tokyo’s 33 subindexes, 23 were in positive territory, led by securities and real estate.

The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,883.90. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

