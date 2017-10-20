FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts longest winning streak since 1961 on weaker yen, Abe hopes
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 早上6点23分 / 5 天内

Nikkei posts longest winning streak since 1961 on weaker yen, Abe hopes

3 分钟阅读

* Nikkei posts 6th straight weekly gains

* Apple-suppliers fall after Apple shares fell

* U.S. Senate vote lifts dollar-yen

* Investors eye election results

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for the 14th straight session on Friday to post its longest winning streak in over 50 years, as a weaker yen helped stocks recoup earlier losses.

During Asian trade, the dollar soared 0.6 percent to 113.16 yen after news that the U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to approve a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year. This could pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

The Nikkei opened 0.3 percent lower but ended up 0.04 percent, or 9.12 points, at 21,457.64. That was enough to clinch its longest daily winning streak since 1961.

For the week, it gained 1.4 percent, its sixth straight weekly gain and the longest such winning streak in a year.

The Nikkei has advanced more than 5 percent over the past 14 days on hopes that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition will win a general election on Oct. 22.

Traders said that the market is prone to profit-taking before the election, but the weaker yen, which helps export competitiveness, raised investors’ risk appetite on Friday.

“People were prepared to sell Japanese stocks on profit-taking, but now that there are expectations that U.S. stocks will rise later in the day, they don’t want to sell,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

“Stocks are pulled by those who want to take profits and those who want to chase the market higher.”

Shares of suppliers to Apple Inc fell after its stock stumbled overnight on doubts about its double 2017 iPhone release strategy.

Murata Manufacturing Co sagged 1.8 percent, Alps Electric tumbled 2.2 percent and Foster Electric shed 3.1 percent.

Food stocks gained ground, with NH Foods rising 0.8 percent and Nippon Suisan gaining 2.7 percent.

Exporters were mixed as some investors took profits on recent gains. Toyota Motor Corp gained 0.3 percent, Honda Motor Co dropped 0.8 percent, while Hitachi added 0.3 percent.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,730.64.

Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below