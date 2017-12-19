FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls as Maglev contract scandal takes toll on construction stocks
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
December 19, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 days ago

Nikkei falls as Maglev contract scandal takes toll on construction stocks

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks eased on Tuesday in choppy trade as construction shares extended a punishing sell-off as some of the firms were embroiled in a bid-rigging scandal.

The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 22,868.00 after opening up 0.3 percent.

The construction sector slipped 1.7 percent and was the worst performer on the board, after Tokyo prosecutors raided Japanese construction companies on suspicion of antitrust breaches related to $80 billion worth of magnetic levitation (maglev) train line projects.

Taisei Corp, one of the so-called “big four” group of Japanese construction firms involved in the maglev project, was the latest to be raided. Its shares tumbled 6.3 percent.

Peers Shimizu Corp and Kajima Corp were raided on Monday also on suspicion of antitrust breaches related to the projects. Obayashi Corp is already under investigation for suspected bid-rigging over maglev-related contracts. Shimizu dropped 2.8 percent, Kajima shed 5.2 percent, while Obayashi declined 1.3 percent. While the scope of the probe has broadened the scale of the suspected wrongdoing remained unknown and prosecutors declined to comment.

Brokerage stocks outperformed, with Nomura Holdings gaining 1.0 percent and Daiwa Securities rising 1.5 percent.

The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,815.18. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)

