Nikkei edges higher as banks, trading firms offset weak pharmaceuticals
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 22, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 4 days ago

Nikkei edges higher as banks, trading firms offset weak pharmaceuticals

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average eked out small gains on Friday as gains in banks and commodities trading houses offset weakness in pharmaceuticals, while Kobe Steel stumbled after it said senior executives were aware of its data tampering.

The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 22,902.76. For the week, it gained 1.6 percent, the biggest weekly percentage gain in more than a month.

Outperforming the market were banks and trading houses, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group soaring 1.9 percent and Itochu Corp rising 2.4 percent.

The pharmaceutical sector tumbled 1.4 percent and was the worst performer on the board, after Eisai Co dived 15 percent on news a drug it is jointly developing to treat Alzheimer’s disease failed to achieve mid-stage trial goals.

Santen Pharmaceutical stumbled 8 percent after it said on Thursday that the U.S. regulator had declined to authorise its medication to treat eye disease.

Kobe Steel Ltd dropped 2.4 percent after the company admitted for the first time that executives were aware of falsified data, and said it had reassigned three senior staff.

The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,829.08.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer

