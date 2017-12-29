FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends slightly lower, but climbs nearly 20 pct in 2017
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
December 29, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Nikkei ends slightly lower, but climbs nearly 20 pct in 2017

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average erased early modest gains and ended slightly lower on its final trading day of the year on Friday, but the index still gained nearly 20 percent in 2017.

The Nikkei ended the day down 0.08 percent at 22,764.94 points, while the broader Topix was also down 0.08 percent at 1,817.56.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 332 to 266, with 64 issues ending unchanged.

The stronger global economy, as well as domestic political stability and the Bank of Japan’s ultra-easy monetary policy helped lift Japanese corporate earnings in 2017, which in turn helped push the Nikkei up 19.1 percent and the Topix up 19.7 percent.

For the week, the Nikkei edged down 0.6 percent as investors took profits ahead of year-end. But it was up 0.2 percent for December.

On Friday, the banking subindex was 0.7 percent higher, recouping some of its 1.4 percent fall in the previous session. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.2 percent.

SoftBank Group Corp gave up earlier gains and finished 0.1 percent lower after news on Thursday that a SoftBank-led consortium will buy a large number of shares of Uber Technologies Inc in a deal that values the ride-services firm at $48 billion.

Asahi Glass Co shares rose 2 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company is expected to post an operating profit of around 125 billion yen for its fiscal year through Dec. 31.

Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Kim Coghill

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
