Japan stocks eke out small gains as strong financials offset resources-related stocks

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks eked out small gains on Monday, with strength in securities and insurers offsetting falls in resources-related sectors including trading houses, steelmakers and shippers.

The Nikkei index was flat at 23,816.33 and the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,891.92.

Nomura Holdings gained 0.7 percent, Daiwa Securities Group advanced 1.1 percent and T&D Holdings soared 1.6 percent.

Shippers were the worst performers, falling 1.6 percent, followed by a more than 0.8 percent drop in non-ferrous metal shares and steelmakers. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)