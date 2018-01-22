FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 22, 2018 / 6:33 AM / a day ago

Japan stocks eke out small gains as strong financials offset resources-related stocks

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks eked out small gains on Monday, with strength in securities and insurers offsetting falls in resources-related sectors including trading houses, steelmakers and shippers.

The Nikkei index was flat at 23,816.33 and the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,891.92.

Nomura Holdings gained 0.7 percent, Daiwa Securities Group advanced 1.1 percent and T&D Holdings soared 1.6 percent.

Shippers were the worst performers, falling 1.6 percent, followed by a more than 0.8 percent drop in non-ferrous metal shares and steelmakers. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below