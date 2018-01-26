Nikkei ends lower in choppy trade; mining, financials lead falls

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower in choppy trade on Friday as investors locked in profits ahead of the weekend, while mining shares and financial firms underperformed the market.

The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent down at 23,631.88, after oscillating in and out of positive terrain in early trade. For the week, the Nikkei declined 0.7 percent.

Bucking the declines, Fujitsu Ltd ended 1.2 percent higher after it said it was in talks about selling its mobile phone business to investment fund Polaris Capital Group, a deal that local media reported could fetch up to 50 billion yen ($456 million).

Mining stocks lost ground, with Inpex Corp sliding 1.9 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration declining 2.1 percent.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group closed 1.5 percent lower, Dai-ichi Life Holdings ended 1.6 percent down and Nomura Holdings closed down 1.0 percent.

The broader Topix slid 0.3 percent to 1,879.39. (Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)