December Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 22,590.66 - sources
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
December 8, 2017 / 12:18 AM / in 2 days

December Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 22,590.66 - sources

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in December were forecast to settle at 22,590.66, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or “SQ”, is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; editing by Richard Pullin)

