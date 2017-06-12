FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
Technology shares lead Nikkei lower, but Toshiba soars
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 凌晨2点29分 / 2 个月内

Technology shares lead Nikkei lower, but Toshiba soars

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* Chip-related shares, Apple suppliers tumble

* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer

* Financial stocks rise, underpins TOPIX

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning, dragged down by declines in technology shares after their U.S. counterparts were sold off sharply on Friday.

The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 19,848.60 in midmorning trade.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers and Apple suppliers led the declines, with Tokyo Electron tumbling 3.5 percent, Advantest Corp dropping 3.4 percent, TDK Corp shedding 3.0 percent and Taiyo Yuden declining 3.1 percent.

On Friday, Apple Inc shares fell 3.9 percent in their biggest daily percentage decline since April 2016 after a report that iPhones to be launched later this year will use modem chips with slower download speeds than some rival smartphones.

"Since Japanese tech shares had chased strong performances on the Nasdaq, they will likely see a correction for now," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Meanwhile, a key focus for markets this week is the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday in which it is expected to raise interest rates.

Investors will focus on any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening in the near term and also next year, and any details on its plans to trim its balance sheet.

Elsewhere, financial stocks gained, helping the broader Topix outperform. It rose 0.1 percent to 1,593.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.0 percent, Mizuho Financial Group added 1.4 percent and insurer T&D Holdings soared 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Toshiba Corp surged 7.5 percent after a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Western Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for Toshiba's prized semiconductor unit to $18 billion or more.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.1 percent to 14,189.50. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below