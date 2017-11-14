FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges up in choppy trade; tech shares gain
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 凌晨1点50分 / 2 天前

Nikkei edges up in choppy trade; tech shares gain

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday morning in choppy trade, with semiconductor equipment makers attracting buyers, while Mizuho Financial Group fell on dismal earnings.

The Nikkei, which opened lower and traversed in positive and negative territory, was up 0.3 percent at 22,447.88 at 0115 GMT.

Tokyo Electron Ltd soared 3.2 percent and Advantest Corp jumped 1.9 percent after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 0.3 percent overnight.

Mizuho Financial Group dropped 0.8 percent after the bank posted a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit, as ultra-low interest rates hurt income at its core banking business.

Bigger rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group are scheduled to report their first-half results on Tuesday.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,783.63, with declining stocks outnumbering advancing by 55 percent to 40 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below