FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Nikkei rises to more than 1-week high; chip-related stocks outperform
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月17日 / 凌晨2点35分 / 更新于 1 天前

CORRECTED-Nikkei rises to more than 1-week high; chip-related stocks outperform

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects milestone in headline and lede)

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a more than one-week high on Friday morning, helped by shares in most sectors while chip-related stocks such as Sumco and Tokyo Electron outperformed.

The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 22,536.93 in midmorning trade after rising to as high as 22,757.40, the highest since Nov. 9.

The index has fallen 0.9 percent so far this week, on track to snap a nine-week winning streak.

Semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron soared 3.2 percent and semiconductor silicon wafer manufacturer Sumco Corp surged 3.8 percent.

Consumer electronics products makers also staged a rally. Sony Corp gained 1.9 percent and Panasonic Corp advanced 1.4 percent.

On the other hand, utility stocks slipped and were the worst performer on the board. Chubu Electric Power dropped 0.5 percent, Hokuriku Electric Power shed 1.3 percent and Tokyo Gas declined 0.3 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,771.71.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below