FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls on weaker Wall St, strong yen, bargain hunting curbs losses
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 凌晨1点59分 / 2 天前

Nikkei falls on weaker Wall St, strong yen, bargain hunting curbs losses

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday amid losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen, although bargain hunting limited the losses.

The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 22,303.98 points by late morning, following a brief pop into positive territory in early trade.

For now, the index appears to have found support above the 22,000 mark after rallying on Thursday, when it ended a six-day losing streak.

Toyota Motor Corp rose 0.6 percent and Suzuki Motor Corp gained 0.8 percent after the automakers said they are forming a tie-up to sell electric vehicles in India from around 2020.

Shares of Toshiba Corp tumble 4.1 percent after the troubled conglomerate said it would raise 600 billion yen ($5.35 billion) through the sale of new shares.

The move allows Toshiba to stay publicly traded but also led to dilution concerns.

Of Tokyo’s 33 subindexes, 22 were in the red, with insurance and securities sagging following losses by financials on Wall Street. The gainers were led by non-ferrous metals and mining.

The broader Topix was down 0.3 percent at 1,759.44. ($1 = 112.1000 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below