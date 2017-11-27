FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls in choppy trade, chip-related stocks underperform
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过"无序"退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过"无序"退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
2017年11月27日 / 凌晨2点44分 / 2 天前

Nikkei falls in choppy trade, chip-related stocks underperform

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning in choppy trade after a slightly stronger yen sapped investors’ risk appetite, sending stocks such as chip-related firms lower.

The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 22,474.98 by the midday break, after opening 0.5 percent higher.

Semiconductor equipment makers underperformed, with Tokyo Electron Ltd shedding 1.8 percent and Advantest Corp declining 1.7 percent. Silicon wafer maker Sumco Corp fell 3.5 percent.

Traders said the dollar’s weakening against the yen is souring the mood. The dollar fell 0.2 percent to trade at 111.39 yen.

Non-ferrous metal stocks also underperformed, with Mitsubishi Materials Corp shedding 1.3 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining declining 1.1 percent.

Bucking the weakness, Nintendo Co soared 2.2 percent on hopes that Nintendo Switch games console would post strong sales during the U.S. holiday season.

The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,778.94. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

