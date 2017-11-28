FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises in choppy trade; defence-equipment shares up, but Toray dives
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
2017年11月28日 / 凌晨2点25分 / 2 天前

Nikkei rises in choppy trade; defence-equipment shares up, but Toray dives

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed on Tuesday in choppy trade, with stocks connected to defence buoyed by concerns North Korea may launch a missile, while Toray Industries dived after it said a subsidiary had falsified data.

The Nikkei had edged up 0.2 percent to 22,559.00 by mid-morning trade, after earlier trading in negative territory.

Toray plunged as much as 8.5 percent after the company said it will hold a news conference regarding data falsification at a subsidiary, in what could be the latest in a series of quality-assurance scandals to hit Japanese manufacturers.

Companies that make products related to defence soared, with a Japanese government source saying Japan has detected radio signals suggesting North Korea may be preparing for another ballistic missile launch, although such signals are not unusual and satellite images did not show fresh activity.

Howa Machinery Ltd, which makes firearms as well as machine tools and construction equipment, climbed 13.3 percent, gas mask maker Koken Ltd gained 3.1 percent, and flare and smoke marker manufacturer Hosoya Pyro-Engineering Co surged 7 percent.

The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,780.82. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)

