FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei dips as tech shares succumb to U.S. sell-off
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月30日 / 凌晨2点08分 / 1 天前

Nikkei dips as tech shares succumb to U.S. sell-off

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday in choppy trade as tech shares fell sharply following a drop in their U.S. counterparts overnight, offsetting gains in banking shares.

The Nikkei shed 0.2 percent to 22,557.58 points in midmorning trade after flirting with positive territory earlier.

Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd slipped 2.3 percent, electronics products maker Panasonic Corp shed 1.8 percent and Hitachi Ltd declined 1.6 percent.

Overnight, the Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday as investors fled high-flying technology stocks and shifted to banks.

Banking shares gained, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 2.4 percent and Mizuho Financial Group adding 1.6 percent.

The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,783.79. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below