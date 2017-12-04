FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges lower after weakness in large cap stocks weigh
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
2017年12月4日 / 凌晨1点49分 / 1 天前

Nikkei edges lower after weakness in large cap stocks weigh

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Monday morning with weakness in large-cap stocks such as Fanuc and SoftBank taking a toll, offsetting gains in retail stocks which rose on strong monthly sales.

The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent, or 49.39 points, to 22,769.64 in midmorning trade.

Fanuc Corp shed 1.7 percent and SoftBank Group Corp declined 1.0 percent, contributing a hefty negative 26 points to the Nikkei index.

Department store operators gained ground, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings rising 1.2 percent, J. Front Retailing soaring 2.7 percent and Takashimaya Co surging 1.8 percent after they posted strong monthly sales in November thanks to higher inbound-tourism demand and strong sales of winter clothes.

The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,794.04. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

