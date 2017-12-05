FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls hit by tech shares, offsets gains in financials
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
2017年12月5日 / 凌晨2点36分 / 2 天前

Nikkei falls hit by tech shares, offsets gains in financials

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday morning with semiconductor equipment manufacturers’ stocks hit by weakness in U.S. tech shares overnight, undercutting gains in financial stocks as banks and brokers.

The Nikkei declined 0.5 percent to 22,599.67 in mid-morning trade.

Manufacturers of chip-manufacturing equipment lost ground, with Tokyo Electron sliding 2.4 percent and Advantest Corp shedding 2.3 percent. Silicon wafer maker Sumco Corp tumbled 3.7 percent.

On the other hand, banks and brokers gained. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group advanced 0.4 percent, while Nomura Holdings surged 1.3 percent.

The broader Topix fell 0.2 percent to 1,783.47. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

