Nikkei slips below 25-day average, materials sag
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 凌晨2点13分 / 2 天前

Nikkei slips below 25-day average, materials sag

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Wednesday, falling below its 25-day moving average almost for the first time since September, as materials, shippers and other cyclical shares came under pressure.

The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 22,456.11, slipping further from Friday’s three-week peak of 22,994.31 and below its 25-day average of 22,525 as of Wednesday.

Non-ferrous metals producers were the biggest losers, falling 1.8 percent after the price of copper dropped more than 4 percent on Tuesday, its biggest daily fall in almost 2 1/2 years. Among them, Sumitomo Metal Mining fell 2.3 percent.

Shippers fell 1.5 percent and steelmakers shed 1.2 percent.

Recently-battered technology shares were mixed. Silicon wafer manufacturer Sumco gained 2.1 percent but Panasonic fell 1.0 percent to hit a two-month low.

The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
