FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese stocks post modest gains helped by financials, shippers
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
美国仍有近一半民众反对共和党税改议案--路透/益普索调查
国际财经
美国仍有近一半民众反对共和党税改议案--路透/益普索调查
中国海航集团将从“异议股东”手中收购新加坡CWT的股份
中国财经
中国海航集团将从“异议股东”手中收购新加坡CWT的股份
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 12, 2017 / 2:26 AM / in a few seconds

Japanese stocks post modest gains helped by financials, shippers

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning in choppy trade supported by gains in financial stocks, mining shares and shippers, with investors on tenterhooks ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 22,949.88 in midmorning trade, after opening flat. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,818.16.

The market may stay directionless throughout the day as investors are expected to remain on the sidelines before the Fed’s two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday, at which the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.

Mining and shipping led the gains, with Inpex Corp soaring 2.6 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines surging 2.5 percent and Kawasaki Kisen advancing 1.7 percent. Shippers’ gains were supported after Baltic dry index of freight charges rose overnight to hit its highest level since January 2014.

Banking, securities and insurance stocks were also in demand. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 1.9 percent, Nomura Holdings gained 1.8 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings was up 1.6 percent.

On the other hand, food companies languished. Condiment maker Ajinomoto Co shed 2.2 percent and soy sauce maker Kikkoman Corp dropped 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below