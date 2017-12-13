FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges lower as weaker tech shares offset boost from financials
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 2:08 AM / 2 days ago

Nikkei edges lower as weaker tech shares offset boost from financials

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Wednesday morning after tech stocks lost ground as they tracked their weaker U.S. counterparts, offsetting gains in the financial space.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.2 percent to 22,817.46 in midmorning trade while the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,814.09.

Suppliers of Apple such as Murata Manufacturing lost 0.6 percent and Taiyo Yuden dropped 1.6 percent after the U.S. tech giant’s shares declined 0.6 percent overnight.

Chip equipment makers also stumbled, with Tokyo Electron falling 1.7 percent and Advantest Corp declining 0.9 percent, while silicon wafer maker Sumco Corp tumbled 3.7 percent.

Gainers included financial stocks and shippers. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group surged 1.6 percent and Nomura Holdings advanced 0.8 percent.

Shippers Mitsui OSK Lines surged 0.8 percent and Nippon Yusen KK advanced 1.5 percent after the Baltic dry index of freight charges rose overnight again to its highest level since January 2014.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,102 to 834 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange first section. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below