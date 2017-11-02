FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei at 21-year high; Honda, Sony up on earnings boost
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
深度分析
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 凌晨2点44分 / 更新于 1 天前

Nikkei at 21-year high; Honda, Sony up on earnings boost

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average extended its strong rally to top a new 21-year peak on Thursday morning, with the mining sector getting a boost while buyers continued to pile into companies such as Honda Motor and Sony on robust earnings prospects.

The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 22,527.07 in early deals, the highest level since July 1996, trimming those gains to stand flat at 22,429.30 in midmorning trade.

Mining stocks staged a rally and were the best performers on the board, with Inpex Corp rising 2.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co adding 0.4 percent.

Honda Motor Co rose more than 5 percent after the automaker raised its forecast for full-year operating profit by 2.8 percent as it expects to sell more cars and motorcycles this year. It also boosted its second quarter dividend and announced a share buyback plan.

Sony Corp jumped 2.7 percent, extending its gains from the previous day to hit a nine-year high after it forecast record earnings.

On the other hand, Panasonic Corp, the world’s largest automotive lithium-ion battery maker, tumbled more than 4 percent after Tesla Inc pushed back its target for volume production on its new Model 3 sedan by about three months, saying it was difficult to predict how long it would take to fix all production bottlenecks.

The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,790.61. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below