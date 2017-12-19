FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges lower as construction stocks extend sell-off
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 2:42 AM / 2 days ago

Nikkei edges lower as construction stocks extend sell-off

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday morning in choppy trade, as construction stocks extended a punishing sell-off on growing concerns some of the firms may have breached antitrust regulations.

The Nikkei was flat at 22,905.40 in midmorning trade, after opening up 0.3 percent.

The construction sector slipped 1.5 percent and was the worst performer on the board, after Tokyo prosecutors raided Japanese construction companies on suspicion of antitrust breaches related to $80 billion worth of magnetic levitation (maglev) train line projects.

Taisei Corp, one of the so-called “big four” group of Japanese construction firms involved in the maglev project, was the latest to be raided. Its shares tumbled 5.3 percent to more than a three-month low.

Peers Shimizu Corp and Kajima Corp were raided on Monday also on suspicion of antitrust breaches related to the projects. Obayashi Corp is already under investigation for suspected bid-rigging over maglev-related contracts. Shimizu dropped 3.0 percent, Kajima shed 5.4 percent, while Obayashi declined 1.6 percent. While the scope of the probe has broadened the scale of the suspected wrongdoing remained unknown and prosecutors declined to comment.

Brokerage stocks outperformed, with Nomura Holdings gaining 1.1 percent and Daiwa Securities rising 1.3 percent.

The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,815.86. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below