FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls as construction sector weighs; Japan Display jumps
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
深度分析
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
时事要闻
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 2:54 AM / 6 days ago

Nikkei falls as construction sector weighs; Japan Display jumps

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday morning as construction shares continued to be battered amid a suspected bid-rigging scandal, while Japan Display jumped on a media report the firm is discussing an investment from three Chinese panel makers.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.1 percent to 22,838.52 in midmorning trade.

The construction sector slipped 1.0 percent and was the worst sectoral performer again, with Taisei Corp diving more than 4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the construction firm had asked rival Obayashi Corp to refrain from bidding on a project for magnetic levitation (maglev) trains.

The newspaper said that Taisei had asked Obayashi not to bid for tunnel work in the $80 billion high-speed rail project, saying it and another competitor, Kajima Corp, planned to take the project. The work was eventually awarded to Taisei and Kajima.

Tokyo prosecutors are investigating the three firms, as well as Shimizu Corp, for suspected antitrust breaches relating to the high-profile maglev project. The four companies have said they would cooperate fully with authorities, while declining to provide further details.

Obayashi skidded 0.8 percent and Kajima stumbled 2.0 percent, while Shimizu dropped 2.2 percent.

Real estate shares also underperformed. Mitsui Fudosan declined 1.6 percent and Mitsubishi Estate shed 1.4 percent.

Financial firms, on the other hand, took heart from higher U.S. yields and bucked the broad market. These companies invest in high-yielding products such as foreign bonds. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group advanced 1.6 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings rose 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Japan Display Inc jumped more than 6 percent after Kyodo reported that it is discussing an investment of more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from three Chinese panel makers including BOE Technology Group Co. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below