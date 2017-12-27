FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei inches higher; crude rise supports oil-related shares
December 27, 2017 / 1:51 AM / a day ago

Nikkei inches higher; crude rise supports oil-related shares

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average inched up on Wednesday, with a rally in crude prices supporting oil-related shares.

The Nikkei was 0.09 percent higher at 22,912.43.

With crude prices reaching 2-1/2-year highs, Inpex Corp , an oil and natural gas producer, added 2 percent.

Offshore oil drilling company Japan Drilling Co rose 1.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co advanced 3.9 percent. Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co gained 1.7 percent.

Ship builder Kawasaki Heavy Industries advanced 7.5 percent after announcing that it will post a 13 billion yen ($114.75 million) extraordinary loss due to the termination of an offshore constructing agreement with a Norwegian company.

While the termination would incur losses, the announcement was greeted positively as the offshore construction project was seen to have been burdening Kawasaki Heavy with extra costs.

Of Tokyo’s 33 subindexes, 26 were in positive territory, led by mining and oil and coal products.

The broader Topix was 0.17 percent higher at 1,829.97. ($1 = 113.2900 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

