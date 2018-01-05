FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nikkei probes 26-year highs, Toshiba gains
January 5, 2018 / 3:05 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Nikkei probes 26-year highs, Toshiba gains

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects year of Nikkei high in second paragraph)

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average extended the previous session’s gains on Friday, probing 26-year highs as banking and brokerage shares rose, while Toshiba shares firmed on news of a buyer for its Westinghouse Electric unit.

The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 23,547.78 at the end of morning trading, touching levels unseen since January 1992.

The previous session’s 3.3 percent gain put it on track for a rise of 3.4 percent for the holiday-shortened week.

Outperforming sectors also included iron and steel , up 1.7 percent, non-ferrous metal, up 1.7 percent, and sea transportation, up 1.2 percent.

The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,872.03, its highest since November 1991, after it rallied 2.6 percent in the previous session.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 363 to 239, with 66 issues ending unchanged.

Shares of Toshiba Corp were up 2.89 percent. An affiliate of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management said on Thursday it would acquire Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the bankrupt nuclear services company owned by Toshiba, for $4.6 billion.

The banking subindex was 1 percent higher. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.5 percent.

The securities subindex rose 0.9 percent after surging 4.9 percent in the previous session. Nomura Holdings added 2.4 percent.

Department store operator Takashimaya was down 3.2 percent, after it said on Thursday that December sales at its 13 stores eked out a 0.9 percent rise from the year-earlier month, slowing from November’s 3.9 percent rise. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)

