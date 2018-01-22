FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 3:07 AM / in a day

Nikkei dips on U.S. govt shutdown, resource-related stocks worst hit

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average inched lower on Monday, with resource-related sectors including trading houses, steelmakers and shippers leading the losses as the U.S. government shutdown hurt risk appetite globally.

The U.S. Senate set a vote for 12 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Monday for advancing a measure that would provide temporary government funding through Feb. 8 and allow thousands of federal employees to return to work.

The Nikkei index fell 0.15 percent to 23,772.02. There were 98 advancers and 117 decliners.

Shippers were the worst performers, falling 1.3 percent, followed by a 1.2 percent drop in oil and coal companies and steelmakers.

But defensive shares rose, with food companies and pharmaceuticals gaining 0.5 percent.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer

