Japan's Nikkei share average hits highest since Nov 1991
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 12:22 AM / 2 days ago

Japan's Nikkei share average hits highest since Nov 1991

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average hit a 26-year high on Tuesday, helped by gains on Wall Street during a Japanese holiday and as a weaker yen lifted investors’ appetite for risk.

The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 23,952.61 in early trade, its highest since November 1991. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The broader Topix was 0.7 percent higher at 1,892.71 after touching 1,895.26, a level not seen since June 1991. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

