TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dived on Tuesday morning to a level not seen since late October after Wall Street plunged overnight on concerns about rising bond yields and potentially rising inflation.

The Nikkei fell to as low as 21,698.52, and was down 4 percent in early morning.

The broader Topix fell 4.3 percent to 1,745.79. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)