FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tepco says U.S. court rejects lawsuit against it over Fukushima
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 9:06 AM / a day ago

Tepco says U.S. court rejects lawsuit against it over Fukushima

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings :

* Says the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California rejected a lawsuit seeking compensation for Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster as the court does not have jurisdiction on the case

* Says 157 individuals such as the crew on U.S. aircraft carrier had filed the lawsuit last August against the company claiming physical, mental and economic damage from radiation exposure and sought creation of a fund of at least $5 billion

* Says the ruling leaves room for the plaintiffs to file new lawsuit against the company

* Says ruling would have no impact on its business earnings (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below