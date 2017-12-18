FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Tohoku Electric to buy Mozambique LNG
December 18, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 2 days ago

Japan's Tohoku Electric to buy Mozambique LNG

1 分钟阅读

Japan’s Tohoku Electric Power Co:

* Says it signed a basic agreement with a marketing firm, set up by the Mozambique LNG project participants such as Anadarko Petroleum, to buy up to about 280,000 tonnes per year of LNG from Mozambique LNG project for 15 years from the start of the project’s production in the early 2020s

* Says the cargoes would be bought on a delivered ex ship (DES) basis

* Deal marks first purchase of long-term LNG from continental Africa for Tohoku Electric Further company coverage: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

