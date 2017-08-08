FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天内
Japex starts bitumen output from Canada oil sands expansion project
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 凌晨5点36分 / 6 天内

Japex starts bitumen output from Canada oil sands expansion project

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) said it started bitumen production from the Hangingstone oil sands expansion project in Alberta, Canada, last Thursday.

The project's output stood at around 1,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is expected to reach full output of 20,000 bpd in the second half of 2018, Japex Managing Executive Officer Michiro Yamashita told reporters while releasing first-quarter results on Tuesday.

The company said in November that it was aiming for a start-up in mid-2017.

Japex's subsidiary owns a 75 percent stake in the project, while Nexen Inc holds the rest.

Japex also said would close down the Hangingstone oil sands concession project known as 3.75 section, which has been shut since May 2016 due to low prices and after devastating fires in the area were brought under control.

The company said it would swing to a recurring loss of 910 million yen ($8.23 million) in the year ending next March from a profit of 5.42 billion yen due to a write-off related to the termination of 3.75 project and losses from the scrapping of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in western Canada. ($1 = 110.5700 yen)

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below